REMINDER: PitchfestNW applications are due January 12, 2018

Rick Turoczy on January 10, 2018

It’s a new year. Time to get out there and tell everyone about the awesome company you’re building. And around these parts, there are any number of opportunities to do exactly that. But there’s one chance to take the stage that promises a huge, international crowd of potential investors, partners, and customers: TechfestNW PitchfestNW.

There’s only one problem. You haven’t completed your application yet. And they’re due soon. Like real soon. Like Friday, January 12, 2018.

So take a few minutes to complete your application. It would be great to see you on stage, this year.

For more information or to apply, visit TechfestNW PitchfestNW.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW and I continue to advise on the event, each year.]

