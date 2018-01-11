Building a different kind of rocket ship

I’m not going to lie: I love that the increasing accessibility—both in terms of costs and programmability—of hardware is inspiring new and creative pursuits. Sometimes, they create new business concepts. Sometimes they’re just cool. And when folks give you an inside look at how they made it? That’s even cooler. Which is why I loved this LEGO Saturn V project writeup from Portland’s Asa Miller.

For Christmas, my lovely wife gave me a Lego Saturn V. After building it and putting it on a shelf, I soon realized that I wanted a more interesting way to display it. I’ve been a fan of the LED clouds other folks have made and thought I could use the same technique to make the Saturn V look like it’s blasting off! My wife and I set out to make it over a weekend.

Even better? Asa has open sourced the blast-off effect, so you can muck with it if you want.

To see the full walkthrough, read Making a Lego Saturn V blast off!

[Full disclosure: Asa is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

