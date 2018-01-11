Need advice on startup people operations? Human.School can help

Startups can be hectic. And stressful. And unfortunately, that means that some very important things often get lost in the turmoil. Like culture. And managing your people and their professional growth. Worse yet, if you’re not taking care of those things early, they’re incredibly difficult to reverse engineer into your company later. That’s why, it’s great to see efforts like Human.School.

Human.School is about people. It’s about the intersection of figuring out what’s going on in your company and planning for what’s ahead. Human.School is both philosophy and tactics – you’ll learn the thinking behind this work, and then you’ll learn how to actually do it. Human.School is a development-focused learning experience designed for people operations people (official or unofficial!) – the administrative assistants, the operations coordinators, the office manages – in small, but growing companies. It’s unlike any conference you’ve been to before: you and 99 other professionals will experience two high-intensity, high value days of learning and applying experiences to create a full-fledged people ops strategy. You won’t have to choose between concurrent sessions and speakers, and you’ll be treated like a VIP the whole time. Human.School takes a practical approach to learning full cycle people operations, something most HR and culture events don’t do.

The event takes place February 27-28, 2018, at the Mark Spencer Hotel in Portland. Tickets are $795 for the two days of hands-on workshops.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Human.School.

