Explore design as a strategic asset (and get to explore the new Iron Fireman, as well)

These days, I don’t know that many people underestimate the value of design. But many of us realize that we’re still not using it to its full potential. So if you’re one of those folks who wants to get more effective and more strategic about your design and design thinking, you might want to make time to attend the next Design Museum Mornings.

Effective business strategy is constantly evolving with rapidly-changing markets and trends, and only the most innovative thinkers excel in this landscape of new technology and consumer demand. Design can be used as a competitive advantage that defines the most successful companies, and business leaders can implement these strategies at any stage to increase innovation and efficiency, delivering the highest-quality products and services.

The event will be held January 26, 2018, at 8:30AM. Tickets are $10 for nonmembers. The event is free to members.

As an added bonus, the event will be held at the Iron Fireman, a recently renovated building in SE designed to support larger manufacturing and maker startups. This is the first opportunity I’ve encountered to get a peek at the building, so it’s sort of two-for-one opportunity.

For more information, visit Design Museum Mornings.

