Portland’s human-centered disciplines now have a central information resource

Oh, Portland. For all of your well intended gathering and collaborating, it can be a bit of a challenge to figure out where to go and who to meet. That’s why I love stuff like Calagator where you can find anything and everything in a single resource. And now, if you’re pursuing a human-centered discipline, you’ve got a centralized resource of your own. Meet PDXHCD.

Our mission is to connect Portland’s human-centered discipline groups under one roof so that attendees can learn the why/what/how of design thinking from a variety of local groups and event organizers can benefit from cross-pollination, workshop support, and logistic help. We connect the human-centered ecosystem for people interested in HCD, but don’t know where to start. We curate an event calendar and guide folks on how to get involved with the community, We also help HCD event organizers run better events.

To start exploring or to get involved, visit PDXHCD.

Like this: Like Loading...