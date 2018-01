We love our shiny new tech around these parts. Even if it’s not quite ready for mass consumption. That’s why I was excited to see that Portland’s Torch 3D was accepting applications for an early sneak peek at its virtual/augmented/mixed reality editing environment.

You can help us shape the future of 3D design and sign up for our Early Access program just by completing our quick survey here: https://t.co/mCtbq41sbv — Torch 3D (@HelloTorch) January 17, 2018

Interested in a glimpse of the future? Complete the Torch 3D application. Want more info on what they’re building? Visit Torch 3D.

