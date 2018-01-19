Portland’s Mogul, Tali, and Tripgrid recognized by SXSW Accelerator program

For more than a decade, the annual gathering of tech folks at SXSW Interactive has been a concentrated audience looking for the next big thing. As such, any number of startups have used the event as a means of launching and promoting their products. Recognizing this, SXSW created the SXSW Accelerator program to help make that happen. And this year, three Portland startups have been selected to participate.

While all of the Portland companies were selected as alternates in their categories, it’s a noteworthy accomplishment, especially given that they were chosen from more than 600 companies from around the world.

is your conversational productivity assistant, powered by artificial intelligence. With Tali, you can track your time and manage your productivity using nothing more than your voice. Tali even integrates with your existing invoicing and billing system, eliminating the chore of manual time entry. Tripgrid was built to help teams of all shapes and sizes better organize their travel. Powerful technology coupled with an intelligent interface provides our customers with a workspace that is a part spreadsheet and completely customizable. Teams can organize all of their travel information any way they want.

Droneseed, which was founded in Beaverton but now calls Seattle home, was selected as a finalist.

Portland has had success in the past at the SXSW Accelerator. Local startup Chroma won the competition in 2016.

[Full disclosure: 1) I am an advisor and judge for the SXSW Accelerator. 2) Chroma is an alum of Oregon Story Board, of which I am the cofounder.]

