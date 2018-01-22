REMINDER: Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene is this weekend

Looking to spend a little time with fellow startup types? Hoping to bring an idea to reality in a short timeframe? Well, there’s no better opportunity to get something going—or collaborate on an idea—than Startup Weekend. And, as luck would have it, there’s one happening this weekend, down in Eugene.

Techstars Startup Weekends are 54-hour events designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs. Beginning with Friday night pitches and continuing through brainstorming, business plan development, and basic prototype creation, Techstars Startup Weekends culminate in Sunday night demos and presentations. Participants create working startups during the event and are able to collaborate with like-minded individuals outside of their daily networks. All teams hear talks by industry leaders and receive valuable feedback from local entrepreneurs. The weekend is centered around action, innovation, and education. Whether you are looking for feedback on an idea, a co-founder, specific skill sets, or a team to help you execute, Techstars Startup Weekends are the perfect environment in which to test your idea and take the first steps towards launching your own startup.

The event begins Friday, January 26, 2018, at 6:00PM and wraps up at 8:30PM on January 28. 2018. It will be held at RAIN Eugene. Tickets are $80, which covers food and beverage for the entire weekend. If you’d like to attend the demos of what was built, you can get in for $20.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene.

