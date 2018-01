It’s Friday. And this made me happy. A bunch of us have already chimed in, but if you want to connect, please do! This totally reminds me of the early days of Twitter. And it made me a little nostalgic.

👋 Hey! I'm a junior web dev visiting Portland, OR next month (18th-24th) as I'm planning on moving there soon.

I'd love to meet new people in the tech community—especially if you know of any potential job opportunities. Let me buy you a coffee? — 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚎 𝙳𝚠𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 🐙 (@nicholedwight) January 25, 2018

I think Kat Miller captured it best.

The responses to this tweet make me proud to live here. If anyone else is looking for an intro to Portland’s tech community, take a look… 👇👀 https://t.co/OP81tbIOTJ — Kat Miller (@avoiceandname) January 26, 2018

