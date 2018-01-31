REMINDER: Accelerate Biotech and Digital Health Happy Hour, February 1

As tech becomes more pervasive, we’re seeing more and more interesting, inspiring, and innovative solutions from any number of verticals in Portland. But if I had to pick a sector that has the most momentum and potential, I’d have to say biotech. And nowhere is the potential of that community better showcased and celebrated than the monthly Accelerate Biotech and Digital Health Happy Hour.

Our monthly happy hour brings together creative and driven professionals who are passionate about promoting the growth of Portland’s Biotech and Digital Health sectors. This is a great opportunity to network and build relationships with individuals working across these sectors in both academia and industry. Enjoy a free drink, build community, and contribute your ideas and efforts towards accelerating Biotech and Digital Health in PDX.

Attendance is free. The event rotates through a series of interesting venues from month to month. This month, Portland State Business Accelerator is hosting on Thursday, February 1, 2018, starting at 5:30PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Accelerate Biotech and Digital Health Happy Hour.

