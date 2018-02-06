How can we fix the future? Marshall Kirkpatrick is going to help us figure that out

I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t missed Marshall Kirkpatrick. And I bet I’m not alone. When I first met him, he was writing for Techcrunch and then Read Write Web. But more importantly, he was part of the fabric that helped gather, inform, and celebrate a relatively nascent Portland startup community. But as that community grew, the opportunity to found his own startup had him focusing his energy in other ways. Now, he’s back with a glimmer of the Marshall of old, hosting a conversation with Andrew Keen at Powell’s.

Powerful, urgent, and deeply engaging, How to Fix the Future vividly depicts what we must do if we are to try to preserve human values in an increasingly digital world, and what steps we might take as societies and individuals to make the future something we can again look forward to. Keen will be joined in conversation by Marshall Kirkpatrick, Director of Influencer Marketing at marketing technology company Sprinklr.

The event takes place Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 7:30PM at Powell’s City of Books.

For more information or to preorder a book, visit Andrew Keen in Conversation With Marshall Kirkpatrick.

[Full disclosure: Marshall is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

