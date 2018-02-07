Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Darren Buckner





Bio

Darren Buckner is the founder of Workfrom, the popular community-based platform making it easy for remote workers and traveling professionals to find work-friendly spaces in every city. Members create local listings, provide reviews and contribute hard-to-find information about places they find welcoming, including coffee shops, bars, coworking spaces, restaurants, and even hotels. Workfrom is the largest database of nontraditional workspaces in the world, with thousands of daily users.

What are you up to?

In my professional life I’m currently working on expanding partnerships with customers that use Workfrom’s data to improve their businesses, and refining key algorithms behind our Workability scoring of both workspaces, and cities. It’s fascinating work and I love the positive impact it’s having on a new era of how and where work gets done.

Personally, my wife and I are expecting our first child and it’s incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to the challenge of first-time fatherhood and being an entrepreneur. What could possibly go wrong?

Why Portland?

I was born and raised in Oregon, and many of my early years were spent living all over the Portland metro area. I’ve spent time living in several other cities (mostly places with more sun!), and after returning to Portland, it’s clear this city has a special confluence of people, access, progressiveness, and community that I value at this stage of life.

Though there are downsides of living in this city, most are overshadowed by the upsides. I especially enjoy the access to outdoor activities, locally sourced food and products, genuinely friendly people, and a budding community of fellow entrepreneurs. Portland is evolving in positive ways and I’ve enjoyed making my own contributions.

Links

Please follow my work with Workfrom, and connect with me on Twitter (@darrenbuckner) and LinkedIn.

Interested in being featured?

