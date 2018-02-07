Seeking mentoring from another developer? Thanks to Portland’s collaborative culture you can ask-a-dev

There are any number of things I love about Portland and its collaborative culture. But the one thing that impresses me, time and time again, is the prevalent willingness to mentor one another. To take a few minutes out of your day to help someone else reason through a problem. To share what you believe to be common sense (even though it’s not). And to help others grow into roles—and give back, in turn.

So it came as little surprise when a new mentoring opportunity popped up on my radar and it was from Portland. Meet ask-a-dev.

While you can Google your way out of any problem, pairing with someone just feels better. Not all of us are fortunate enough to claim a CS degree or enjoy the guidance of a senior. We want to be the mentor we never had.

Sound like something you’d be interested in? There are already a number of opportunities in Portland. And they’re already expanding to Austin, Bali, Seattle, and Tampa Bay. Not in any of those places? Well, you can start a chapter in your city.

For more information, simply ask-a-dev.

(Hat tip to @adamd)

