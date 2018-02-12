Portland’s Cedexis acquired by Citrix

One of Portland’s quietly successful startups, Cedexis, has been acquired by Citrix. I say “quiet” because, like many startups in town, the company kept a fairly low profile, all while providing behind the scenes business-to-business services for a wide variety of brand name customers around the world. And while they were relatively quiet locally, Citrix—who also invested in Cedexis—was well aware of them, as was the entire cloud industry.

As an industry leader helping enterprises accelerate their journey to cloud, Citrix continues to innovate with its app-centric management of network resources. To help address the complexity and speed of connecting users to their apps and to data elements over countless network paths in the internet, Citrix is announcing the acquisition of Cedexis, a real-time, data-driven service for dynamically optimizing the flow of traffic across public clouds, data centers, CDNs, and ISPs. Cedexis technology intelligently routes traffic across dozens of CDNs, and hundreds of data centers and POPs globally.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But this marks another Portland exit for Madrona, one of the more consistently active venture capital firms around these parts. Other Portland exits for Madrona include AppFog and ShopIgniter. Jama and Opal are active Madrona investments, in town.

For more on the acquisition, see the story in The Oregonian and the Citrix post.

(Hat tip to James Leaverton)

