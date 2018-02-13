Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Ciara Pressler





Bio

Ciara Pressler is the founder of Pregame, editor of Pregame magazine, and author of Game Plan: Achieve Your Goals in Life, Career, and Business. Born in Cali, raised in Oregon, educated in Seattle, and cultivated in New York City, Ciara is on a mission to level the playing field in business.

What are you up to?

My main focus is perfecting Pregame. How can we best support local businesses, entrepreneurs, and emerging professionals so that they can grow smartly and sustainably? I’m working on my next book, a collection of business lessons through the lens of hip hop.

Why Portland?

The quality of life in Portland is so high. After spending my adult life overdoing it in NYC, I value being around nature and being able to find quiet solitude and beauty within a quick drive from my home or office. And of course, the food can’t be beat. I’ve even made a custom Portland Guide for my friends who visit.

My social handle is @themayoress on Twitter and Instagram, or you can reach us at Pregame via pdx@pregamehq.com

