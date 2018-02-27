Women Led presents Whiteboard Pitch Night

Pitching is challenging. Even for the most practiced entrepreneur. But the only way to get better is to keep practicing. Especially in front of an audience. And now you get a chance to be part of that audience for a new group of entrepreneurs at Whiteboard Pitch Night by Women Led.

On this night you will get to be the investor as local entrepreneurs pitch their business direct to you! Entrepreneurs will pitch while drawing their ideas on a whiteboard. No boring powerpoint allowed!

Join Women Led on March 9, 2018, at 5:30PM at Ruby Receptionists to participate. Tickets start at $10.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Whiteboard Pitch Night by Women Led.

Like this: Like Loading...