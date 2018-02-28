In honor of International Women’s Day, WeWork Portland hosts a week of women focused events

It used to be that Portland was the land of the Camps. BarCamp, ProductCamp, WordCamp. Camp camp campity camp. These days, we seem to be more into the Weeks. Design Week, Maker Week, Sneaker Week, Startup Week… Clearly, our week game is strong. (Ahem.) So it makes perfect sense that WeWork Portland is leveraging International Women’s Day—March 8—into a whole week of activities for women. Meet She Leads PDX.

For over a century, we have come together on March 8th in celebration of women. In 2018, we are charged with momentum! WeWork’s She Leads PDX is a week-long celebration of our women leaders and women champions. Join us through the week to engage in the dialogue, support the energy, and find inspiration.

Space is limited. And tickets are going fast.

For more information or to RSVP, vist She Leads PDX.

