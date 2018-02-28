REMINDER: TechfestNW early bird ticket prices expire on March 1, 2018

Now we all realize that the “P” in “Portland” often stands for “Procrastination,” but every once in a while, we get the opportunity to plan ahead. Especially when that planning ahead saves us precious startup budget dollars. So if you’re interested in going to TechfestNW, you’ve procrastinated long enough. Early bird ticket prices end today.

If you purchase a ticket today, you’ll pay $149 to get access to two days of programming featuring opportunities like:

Entrance to all speaker talks

Continental breakfast and coffee Thursday and Friday

Entrance to PitchfestNW to watch live pitches

Networking with sponsors and PitchfestNW

Amplified companies on the MainStage Floor

Exciting workshops

Badge pickup party on Wednesday, April 4th

Thursday evening party

Snacks and refreshments provided by our awesome partners

For more information or to grab a badge at a discounted price, visit TechfestNW.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW and I continue to advise on the project every year.]

