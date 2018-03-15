Looking to get involved in Portland Startup Week? Don’t stress. It’s not as difficult as you think. (And it’s not too late.)

It’s starting to get exciting now. As we draw closer to the beginning of Portland Startup Week, I always get a bunch of inbound requests from amazing Portland folks who are interested in doing something. Which is awesome. What’s not awesome is when folks are stressed about what to do. Sometimes they’re struggling to come up with a concept or event that works. Sometimes they believe that it’s more difficult to participate than it is. Sometimes they’re not even clear on what the options are. With that in mind, I thought it might be helpful to provide some examples of what other folks are doing.

Portland Startup Week is a celebration of all things startup, here in the Rose City. It’s a weeklong series of events, the vast majority of which are completely free to attend. The week features programming from the newest startups to the most established companies that are interested in supporting the Portland startup community. And it’s not just tech. In the past, the week has featured consumer products startups like food & beverage and apparel & outdoor. It’s also featured service providers who support our community. Even retail locations who support early stage founders have opened their doors for events.

So it’s a pretty expansive scope. Which, at times, can make it hard to figure out what to do. I get it. So here are some ideas to stimulate your creativity:

Inspired? Want to get involved? It’s never too late. Simply fill out the Portland Startup Week event form so that we can review your awesome event and consider adding it to the calendar.

