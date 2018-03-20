Portland startup AllGo has a Kickstarter that you should all go back

Last year, it was Madorra. They seemed to be everywhere. Winning pitch competitions. And gathering accolades. And with good reason. This year, as they continue to grow their company, Madorra seems to have handed off those reins to a new early stage startup. And, like Madorra, they seem to be well on their way to garnering a ton of attention and winning any number of pitch competitions. Meet AllGo.

What do they do? They help answer the question “Can we all go there?” And they’re starting with plus-sized folks.

We’ve heard people say the bigger they get, the smaller their world becomes. AllGo’s mission is to keep the world from shrinking for people of size. Our platform gets people the information we want to go out more, without discomfort. We design with size in mind because we believe that all bodies are magnificent and deserve to be comfortable.

If that sounds like something you’d like to support, you’re in luck. They’ve just launched a Kickstarter campaign to take their efforts to the next level.

For more information to back the project, visit AllGo.

