Hack Internet of Things with Women Who Code Portland, this weekend

Like connected devices? Looking to explore some interesting concepts this weekend? Well, you’re in luck. (And I’m tardy in sharing this event.) Because Women Who Code Portland is having an Internet of Things hackathon this weekend.

The Women Who Code Portland – IoT Hackathon is back the weekend of March 23-25! This event is geared towards women but we also welcome everyone who supports our mission of inspiring women to excel in technology careers. The goal of the hackathon is to gain new programming skills, have fun, and work in teams to build sustainability solutions. This year’s theme is Sustainable Futures.

We welcome your expertise at this event, whether you are a developer, designer, product manager, project manager, data scientist, business analyst, or marketing professional. You will be working in teams of 4-6 to come up with the next great IoT solution. This hackathon is geared towards all skill levels. If this is your first hackathon, you will fit right in! If you are a seasoned professional ready to lead a dedicated team, this event is also for you!