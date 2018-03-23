Society Nine, PIE, Via Raiz, Spela Cosmetics address Portland City Council on behalf of women entrepreneurs and XXcelerate Fund

Rick Turoczy on March 23, 2018

One of the things I love about Portland is that it’s a large enough metropolitan area to be statistically relevant, but it’s not so big that you can’t move the needle. One such opportunity to effect change in our city focuses on providing better support for our women entrepreneurs. And one of the most promising efforts to address this opportunity is the XXcelerate Fund, which receives funding from the city through Prosper Portland.

Hear from Lynn Le of Society Nine, Chevonne James of PIE, Jennifer Bolanos of Via Raiz, Renee Shade of XXcelerate Fund, and Maryam Behrouzi of Spela Cosmetics as they address the Portland City Council about the opportunity before us.

If you’d like to contribute in support of these efforts, you can donate to XXcelerate Fund.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. PIE also receives funding from Prosper Portland.]

