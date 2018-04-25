Volunteers needed for iUrban Teen STEM Summit

Looking to help the next generation of awesome tech folks? Well, get ready to be happy, because I have an awesome volunteer opportunity for you. The iUrban Teen STEM Summit needs some assistance.

Volunteers are needed for the iUrban Teen STEM Summit, http://www.iurbanteen.org, which brings together underrepresented teens for an all-day immersive event. This event will include workshops with information focused on STEM Careers.

The event takes place this Saturday, May 5, 2018, starting at 8:30AM. Team leads, registration and traffic control, and greeters are all needed. If you have some time to help out, it would be greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit iUrban Teen STEM Summit.

