Does your awesome kid have a great personality, LOTSA questions, and want to be a part of The Fab Lab? Reply to this tweet or DM me!

No need to be physically located in Portland to participate. Can't wait to hear from you! pic.twitter.com/N82g0ObSBD

— Crazy Aunt Lindsey 👩🏽‍🔬🎀🦄 (@AuntLindsey) April 27, 2018