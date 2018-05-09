Elizabeth Stock named inaugural executive director of PDX Women in Tech

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: PDX Women in Tech is the best thing going in the Portland tech community right now. From startups to established corporations, the organization continues to provide an impressive—and ever growing—center of gravity for our community. And now, they’re formalizing the leadership of the organization with the hiring of their first executive director, Elizabeth Stock.

A recognized nonprofit leader, Elizabeth brings more than a decade of experience helping organizations achieve their missions, and serving underrepresented and disenfranchised individuals through communication, advocacy, and community building. After spending eight years evolving community engagement for Boys & Girls Aid, she was most recently the director of partnerships at Diversa Edu.

“PDXWIT grew to represent more than 30 percent of Portland’s technology workforce with volunteer support alone,” said Elizabeth in a press release. “I’m eager to fuel organic momentum with the support and resources the community deserves.”

She shares more in her first blog post for the organization:

The importance of diversity in technology (along with every other space) cannot be overstated. The fact is, when we don’t have different perspectives – whether those differences are based in gender, age, life experience, abilities, education, or race – we miss out. We miss out on innovation and potential growth and everyone involved in this organization knows it. Thanks to the efforts of PDXWIT, and bold activism from many others, Portland has made tremendous strides when it comes to inclusion in tech, but there is still a long way to go. I have had the opportunity to connect with many members of the PDXWIT community already, and I am eager to get to know all of you. The amount of talent, strength, intelligence and creativity in this community of folks committed to the mission is profound, and deeply inspiring. I look forward to joining you all, learning from each of you, and ensuring that as your executive director I am doing everything I can to keep your organization on track as it continues to change the game.

PDX Women in Tech (PDXWIT) is a community-based nonprofit organization that strengthens and empowers the women in Portland tech community. The organization brings educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources and opportunities to current and future women in tech to reduce gender imbalance in the tech industry.

For more, read Elizabeth’s post on the PDXWIT blog or coverage from the Portland Business Journal and The Oregonian. For more on the organization, visit PDX Women in Tech.

Like this: Like Loading...