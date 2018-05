Early stage Portland startups are getting another helping of PIE

You know those time when you’re rushing around, getting a bunch of stuff done, trying to make things happen, and yet, you’re still bugged by the fact that you’re forgetting something? Yeah. Did I forget my house key? Did I leave the oven on? Did I miss someone’s birthday? Oh yeah. Right. I forgot to write a Silicon Florist post about the PIE news this week.

Oopie.

So here are the highlights, for reference.

First things first, PIE is back as an accelerator for early stage startups. Here are the companies we’re working with this time around:

Additive Care offers a push button 3D printing solution for the healthcare industry

(https://www.canweallgo.com) provides insights on the comfort and accessibility of public places for plus-size people

(http://cmdsense.com/) is transforming the construction industry through technology

(https://delasmias.com/) empowers Latinas to live healthier lives

(https://www.modernadventure.com/) is an immersive travel brand offering exclusive experiences across the globe with the world's most interesting people

(http://nocturne.co/) crafts the systems your brand needs

(http://www.thepraxisdepartment.com/) helps companies create resilient cultures that scale

(https://varcitynetwork.com/) is a social network connecting student athletes to community

(https://varcitynetwork.com/) is a social network connecting student athletes to community Werkhorse fosters intuitive on-demand staffing

(https://workfrom.co/) hosts the largest database of workspaces for remote professionals

Chevonne James is managing the program

PIE is housed on the eastside in The Dairy Building

We’re a nonprofit now

PIE is part of Prosper Portland’s Inclusive Business Resource Network

And the least surprising of all… we’re mucking around with the accelerator model. Again.

BONUS: If you’re building a company that manufactures physical objects, applications are still open for PIE Shop

If any or all of this seems even remotely interesting to you, you can read more about it here:

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

