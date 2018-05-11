Early stage Portland startups are getting another helping of PIE

You know those time when you’re rushing around, getting a bunch of stuff done, trying to make things happen, and yet, you’re still bugged by the fact that you’re forgetting something? Yeah. Did I forget my house key? Did I leave the oven on? Did I miss someone’s birthday? Oh yeah. Right. I forgot to write a Silicon Florist post about the PIE news this week.

Oopie.

So here are the highlights, for reference.

If any or all of this seems even remotely interesting to you, you can read more about it here:

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

