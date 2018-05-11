Early stage Portland startups are getting another helping of PIE

You know those time when you’re rushing around, getting a bunch of stuff done, trying to make things happen, and yet, you’re still bugged by the fact that you’re forgetting something? Yeah. Did I forget my house key? Did I leave the oven on? Did I miss someone’s birthday? Oh yeah. Right. I forgot to write a Silicon Florist post about the PIE news this week.
Oopie.
So here are the highlights, for reference.
- First things first, PIE is back as an accelerator for early stage startups.
- Here are the companies we’re working with this time around:
- Additive Care offers a push button 3D printing solution for the healthcare industry
- AllGo (https://www.canweallgo.com) provides insights on the comfort and accessibility of public places for plus-size people
- CMDsense (http://cmdsense.com/) is transforming the construction industry through technology
- De Las Mias (https://delasmias.com/) empowers Latinas to live healthier lives
- Modern Adventure (https://www.modernadventure.com/) is an immersive travel brand offering exclusive experiences across the globe with the world’s most interesting people
- Nocturne Collective (http://nocturne.co/) crafts the systems your brand needs
- Praxis Department (http://www.thepraxisdepartment.com/) helps companies create resilient cultures that scale
- Varcity (https://varcitynetwork.com/) is a social network connecting student athletes to community
- Werkhorse fosters intuitive on-demand staffing
- Workfrom (https://workfrom.co/) hosts the largest database of workspaces for remote professionals
- Chevonne James is managing the program
- PIE is housed on the eastside in The Dairy Building
- We’re a nonprofit now
- PIE is part of Prosper Portland’s Inclusive Business Resource Network
- And the least surprising of all… we’re mucking around with the accelerator model. Again.
- BONUS: If you’re building a company that manufactures physical objects, applications are still open for PIE Shop
If any or all of this seems even remotely interesting to you, you can read more about it here:
- PIE a la mode: A new class in an old dairy
- GeekWire: The Portland Incubator Experiment returns after 3 years with new startups and restructured model
- The Oregonian: Portland Incubator Experiment returns with new class of startups after four-year hiatus
- Portland Business Journal: PIE exits three-year hiatus with a new home, new experiments
- Sampling the new flavor of PIE: Being transparent about progress to date on our 2018 objectives
[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]