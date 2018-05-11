Portland startup community recognized with a number of Technology Association of Oregon awards

Last night, the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) held their annual Oregon Tech Awards celebration gala, their biggest event of the year. (Coincidentally, GeekWire held their big Seattle tech awards last night, too.) And the Portland startup community was well represented.

Among the award recipients were:

For more information, visit TAO.

[Full disclosure: I am a former board member of TAO. Cloudability is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...