A science experiment: Can we get Portland’s Crazy Aunt Lindsey in front of Bill Nye, the science guy?

If you haven’t watched The Fab Lab with Crazy Aunt Lindsey, you’re missing out. Not only is it produced in Portland and an amazing effort to stimulate kids’ curiosity about science, technology, engineering, and math. But it’s also helmed by an amazing woman who is a person of color, providing an incredible role model for a demographic that’s all too often ignored by those industries.

Well, as luck would have it, Bill Nye, the science guy just happens to be in town tonight. So folks have been mounting a grassroots effort to see if they can get the two connected. Let’s call it an experiment.

Best of all? If you want, you can take part in this experiment. Simply like or retweet Stephen Green’s post.

Hey @MSHInstitute #PDX is becoming more diverse. Honestly, I was never able to connect with @BillNye as a child. Thank to @AuntLindsey my kids can also envision a life for themselves in #STEM. Maybe you all could invite her tonight as well. Anyone else agree? @marazepeda @turoczy pic.twitter.com/zi8h62NlHE — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) May 18, 2018

See? Mara Zepeda shows how it’s done.

I thought maybe we could do something nice for the kids of our nation on an otherwise crappy day for all of us.

Hypothesis proven

Well done, Portland. well done.

