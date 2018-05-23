REMINDER: Latinx Tech PDX is Thursday, May 24

It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of people starting stuff. And it’s not just companies. I like it when people start podcasts, blogs, events, meetups… you name it. Start start start. That’s why I was really happy to see that the inaugural Latinx Tech PDX was so successful that it’s starting to be a thing. They’re doing it again, this Thursday.

Join us for our second Latinx Tech PDX Social. Come meet and cheers with us and other PDX metro Tech Professionals, Students, Enthusiasts and talk shop, new tech, careers, hobby projects, skills, blockchain, cats, etc. This is a great opportunity to meet potential mentors, study buddies, employers, employees or simply to meet other like-minded techies to expand your network.

This month’s meetup is sponsored by CVENT.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Latinx Tech PDX.

