Wherein I babble, largely incoherently, about Portland, startups, PIE, and stuff

Sometimes, I think that I miss podcasting. But then I listen to myself on a podcast. And then I realize… Yeah. Probably best left to others. Others who are more well spoken and entertaining. Oh. And interesting. Don’t forget interesting. Nonetheless, I may have said one or two compelling things. Either thanks to the talent of the interviewers or because, you know, even the broken clock is right twice a day.

But in all seriousness, thanks to the And Uhhh podcast for having me on the show. Maybe this will help them drum up some better guests. If only out of pity.

Like this: Like Loading...