Bend startup Droplr is the third fastest growing Slack app in 2018

Screenshots used to be a fairly convenient way of sharing visual information with support folks and the like. Droplr made taking, marking up, and sharing those screenshots faster and easier. But it wasn’t really until the advent of Slack—and the increased use of screenshots that came with it—for Droplr to truly come into their own. Now, the Bend startup is the third fastest growing app in the Slack app ecosystem.

Slack explains:

Our ecosystem has expanded rapidly in the last few years, thanks to partnerships with many of the largest software vendors in the world — like Google and Workday — and upstarts building new businesses with Slack. The benefit of bringing apps and integrations into Slack isn’t ours alone. Partners like Dropbox have found that customers who use Slack and Dropbox together are significantly more active in Dropbox and have higher retention rates. And that’s exactly what we’re aiming for with our platform: to increase the value of our products for our shared customers.

For more information or to try one of the fastest growing Slack apps for yourself, visit Droplr.

[Full disclosure: Droplr is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

