It’s like finding a secret level: Relive Cartoon Network Game Jam 2016 with never before seen content

For all of the amazing stuff that’s happening in Portland, there’s one thing that we in the startup and tech community are fairly bad at doing. Documenting all of the stuff that’s happening, as it happens. But you know who’s good at documenting stuff? Documentarians. And lucky for the Cartoon Network Game Jam 2016 crew, there were documentarians there. Which makes all of us lucky.

The Cartoon Network Game Jam was held in February of 2016, challenging almost 200 game artists, programmers, musicians, and more to make videogames in under 48 hours at a shared event space in Portland, OR. After the winning team was awarded a publishing deal with Cartoon Network and released their game “Dynamite’s Action News,” a portion of the jam’s documentary footage was released on YouTube – join us to see the content that remains unreleased in this exclusive screening!

Sound interesting? Well the free screening is taking place this Friday, June 8, 2018 at Revolution Hall starting at 6:30PM. The screening will be followed by Q&A and a game night for attendees.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Cartoon Network Game Jam: Documentary Screening & Game Night!

[Full disclosure: This event is brought to you by Rose City Games, an alum of Oregon Story Board’s accelerator program supported by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE and the cofounder of Oregon Story Board.]

Like this: Like Loading...