Startup focused on the outdoors? Apply to present at BOW BreakOut 2018 in Bend

When it comes to outdoor product startups, the nexus of that activity in Oregon is the Bend Outdoor Worx accelerator and their annual pitch competition BOW BreakOut. So if you’re building an outdoor product company, you’ll want to showcase your efforts there. And here’s your chance.

The BOW BreakOut is the only funding event created solely for the outdoor product industry. Early and growth stage outdoor company pitch finalists will secure an opportunity to present to the audience at the 450-seat Tower Theatre. At last year’s event, a total of $117,500 was awarded to five different emerging outdoor companies. The 2017 awards included the $10k BreakOut award for early stage companies, the $5k Ready to Roll award for growth stage companies, and a $2,500 award for Rec-Tech companies. Two of the three award winners were chosen by audience vote and all were awarded cash with “no strings attached.” Another $100k in debt funding through Business Oregon’s Small Business Expansion Program was also awarded. Additionally, another $2,500 was donated to two outdoor non-profit companies. Prize categories and amounts for the 2018 BOW BreakOut will be announced shortly.

Applications can be submitted through Gust. They’re due by July 15, 2018. The event takes place October 17, 2018 in Bend.

For more information or to apply, visit Bend Outdoor Worx.

LAST MINUTE BONUS: If you happen to be in Bend, this Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Built Oregon, the nonprofit focused on supporting the entire spectrum of consumer product startups and companies in Oregon, has partnered with BOW and the Central Oregon Food Cluster to host a founders’ only gathering. And that makes for a prime opportunity to meet the BOW crew, BOW alums, and potential participants in this year’s event. If you’d like to attend this invitation only event, contact Mitch Daugherty at Built Oregon.

