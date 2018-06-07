Portland startup Reflect acquired by Portland mainstay Puppet

One of my concerns about the Portland startup community is that it often takes a significant amount of time for companies to find their way to an exit. And for venture funded companies, it’s all about the exit. So it was a pleasant surprise to see two Portland companies involved in an acquisition—especially when one of those companies was still on the earlier stages of growth. Puppet has acquired Reflect.

We started Reflect three years ago to help the world learn from the data it creates. Since then, hundreds of companies have used Reflect to create innovative products that serve hundreds of thousands of customers around the world. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished. Reflect and Puppet believe that shared knowledge is key to success in the enterprise. Puppet helps businesses build better software through standardized, automated workflows. With Puppet’s product line, we are able to capture an incredibly rich dataset, unlike any other available today. By joining forces, we will be able to deliver value from that data through beautiful charts, visualizations and interactive data tools.

Reflect is an alum of Techstars Seattle and was founded by two alums of PIE. Long time PIE mentor, Jeff Hardison—who also boasts an exit with Meridian—was part of the executive team. PIE alum and mentor Alex Payne was an investor.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information, see the Reflect post, the article in GeekWire, or the writeup in The Oregonian.

(h/t Josh Carter)

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And a former mentor with Techstars.]

