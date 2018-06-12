Interested in meeting folks from Portland Startups Slack face to face? That’s why there’s Sip and Slack

In what now seems like ancient history, the Portland startup community used to have a gathering called Beer and Blog. Back when the community was smaller. And when people actually used to blog more regularly. Back then, it was the way to meet folks from our online community, offline.

Now, since we’re all on Slack more than we’re on blogs—present company excepted—Sip and Slack is a gathering in that same vein.

So if you’re interested in meeting a few of the other denizens of the Portland Startups Slack, you should head over to Loyal Legion on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, around 6:00PM. The event is free. But you’re buying your own beverage.

Heck, if you’re not on the Portland Startups Slack, you should go anyway. Because maybe it will inspire you to start hanging out there. Or you could go ahead and join before you attend. Either way.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Sip and Slack.

