Data by the people, for the people: Portland reveals Smart City PDX and Hack Oregon launches Civic

There was a time when Portland was at the forefront of access to civic data. Then we lost some ground. Maybe a great deal of ground. But we’re having a renaissance of sorts. With the Smart City PDX effort. And with Hack Oregon’s announcement of the new Civic platform.

Let’s take a look at both of them…

Smart City PDX

Smart City PDX is an Internet of Things project revealed during the Global Tech Jam, designed to provide more data about the way folks move about Portland.

Smart City PDX is partnering with the Portland community to make our city a place where data and technology are used to improve people’s lives, particularly in underserved communities. Together we’ll proactively prepare for future technologies to promote community-driven goals and values. We’ll use data and technology responsibly to support a healthy, safe, more affordable and prosperous Portland for everyone.

For more information, visit Smart City PDX.

Hack Oregon Civic

Civic is a new offering from Hack Oregon, revealed during their demo day, today.

CIVIC is an open data platform to democratize public information and drive meaningful engagement through neutral, nonpartisan analytics. It’s built entirely by teams of volunteers, working directly with our early adopter gov partners with the City of Portland.

For more information, visit Hack Oregon Civic.

Like this: Like Loading...