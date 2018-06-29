Putting that money to work: Rigado opens up a bunch of Portland job opportunities

Rick Turoczy on June 29, 2018

There have been any number of fundraising announcements in the past two weeks. And as compelling as that news is, it’s even more exciting to see the companies putting that money to work. Like Rigado, for instance. Which recently raised $15 million. And that led to a bunch of open jobs. Like nine of them.

