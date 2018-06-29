Putting that money to work: Rigado opens up a bunch of Portland job opportunities

There have been any number of fundraising announcements in the past two weeks. And as compelling as that news is, it’s even more exciting to see the companies putting that money to work. Like Rigado, for instance. Which recently raised $15 million. And that led to a bunch of open jobs. Like nine of them.
- Director of Solution Engineering (Portland, Oregon)
- Director of Sales Engineering, IoT Solutions (Chicago, Illinois)
- Director of Sales Engineering, IoT Solutions (Los Angeles, California)
- Director of Sales Engineering, IoT Solutions (Portland, Oregon)
- Senior Backend Software Engineer (Portland, Oregon)
- Senior Solutions Engineer (Portland, Oregon)
- Site Reliability Engineer (Portland, Oregon)
- Snap Engineer (Portland, Oregon)
- VP of Engineering (Portland, Oregon)
