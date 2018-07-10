And you thought regular Startup Weekends were cool

Whenever folks ask me about getting a company started, I always recommend Startup Weekend as an option. In my experience, there’s no better venue for getting a crash course in startup stuff over an accelerated timeframe. Plus you meet potential cofounders and team members. It’s just a great set up. And now, leave it to Oregon to make it even better.

How? Well how about having it close to the coast? That’s right. There’s a Startup Weekend Oregon Coast taking place in Florence, this weekend, July 13-15, 2018.

Startup Weekend Oregon Coast is the place to look for a team, create a prototype of your idea, validate your business idea, and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, all in one weekend.

Tickets are $40, which covers three meals, snacks, and an awesome weekend of startupping. If you’re a student, there’s a $10 discount.

For more information or to grab your ticket, visit Startup Weekend Oregon Coast.

Like this: Like Loading...