REMINDER: Portland Mini Maker Faire maker applications are due tomorrow

I know you’ve been busy making stuff. But I didn’t want you to lose track of the fact that the deadline for applying to be a maker at the Portland Mini Maker Faire is rapidly approaching. Like tomorrow.

The Portland Mini Maker Faire showcases the amazing works of all kinds and ages of makers—anyone who is embracing the do-it-yourself (or do-it-together) spirit and wants to share their accomplishments with an appreciative audience. The first step to participating in the Portland Mini Maker Faire is to submit an application that tells us about yourself and your project. Entries can be submitted from individuals as well as from groups, such as hobbyist clubs or schools. We particularly encourage exhibits that are interactive and highlight the process of making things.

Applications are due Friday, July 20, 2018. Which is tomorrow. Unless you’re reading this in email. Then it’s today.

For more information or to apply, please visit Portland Mini Maker Faire.

Like this: Like Loading...