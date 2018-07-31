Healthcare startup? Healthcare mentor? Join PIE at The Dairy Building for the Accelerate Biotech & Digital Health Happy Hour

Digital healthcare has long been one of Portland’s strongest areas of startup success and support. But like so many awesome Portland things, it’s also a tightly knit community for which it can be difficult to figure out where to start. That’s why OTRADI Oregon Bioscience Incubator started a regular happy hour. So that making those connections could be easier.

This month early stage startup accelerator PIE will be hosting the event at its accelerator in The Dairy Building on Thursday, August 2, 2018, from 5:30PM until 7:00PM.

Our monthly happy hour brings together creative and driven professionals who are passionate about promoting the growth of Portland’s Biotech and Digital Health sectors. This is a great opportunity to network and build relationships with individuals working across these sectors in both academia and industry. Enjoy a free drink, build community, and contribute your ideas and efforts towards accelerating Biotech and Digital Health in PDX.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Accelerate Biotech & Digital Health Happy Hour.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

