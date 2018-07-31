Thinking about Techstars? Take time to talk to a trio of Techstars types, here in town

While our only local connection to Techstars programs was a brief stint as the home of the first powered by Techstars accelerator, Portland startups have long had great collaborations with Techstars programs all over the place. With Portland folks heading off to Techstars programs in Seattle, San Antonio, New York, Chicago… the list goes on an on. Now, you’ll have the chance to meet with three different program leads to get all of your Techstars related questions answered—but without leaving town.

Not familiar with Techstars? Here’s some context:

At Techstars, we are on a mission to help entrepreneurs succeed. Over the past 10 years we have helped over 1,200 companies grow and raise over $4 billion in funding, with a market cap of $10 billion. Now we’re on a search for the next wave of companies to join our worldwide network! We currently have applications open for Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator programs around the world.

Sound interesting? Raise more questions? Well, good. Here’s an opportunity to get them answered.

On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 7:00PM, WeWork Pioneer Place will be hosting:

For more information or to RSVP, visit Techstars Meet and Greet Portland.

