Portland startup Sensu hosts user event, August 22-23

Portland has always been a good town for user groups, where folks gather on a monthly basis to discuss languages and frameworks that are of interest to them. But for all of those amazing gatherings, it’s always nice to see larger user groups taking place in town. Like Sensu Summit.

A thoughtful, single-track collection of Sensu talks on day one including keynote presentations from Kelsey Hightower, Staff Developer Advocate for Google Cloud Platform, Sean Porter (original author of the Sensu monitoring framework, and CTO & Co-founder of Sensu, Inc.), Paul Reed, a seasoned build release engineer and expert on incident management, and Caleb Hailey, CEO at Sensu. You’ll also hear from Sensu Core and Enterprise users, including folks from T-Mobile, Workday, Box, and more on how they are using Sensu at scale. We’ll also have lightning talks from Sensu community members and plenty of time for hallway track conversations. Day two is a special Community unconference. We’ll break out for our community unconference, with hands-on tutorials, discussions around our stickiest monitoring challenges, and lightning talks for our community of maintainers, users and partners. Sensu engineers will be on hand to talk through what you’re working on and lend help when needed.

The event will be held August 22-23, 2018, at the Portland Art Museum. Tickets are $299.

Sound interesting? For more information or to register — Silicon Florist readers get $50 off — visit Sensu Summit.

