Are you a Portland area startup going through YC Startup School?

In case you missed it, yesterday was one of those rare Oprah-giving-everyone-a-car sort of days in the early stage startup world. You see, Y Combinator—the most successful startup accelerator in the world—had a glitch that caused them to send acceptance letters to applicants for their Startup School program. And it wasn’t just a handful of folks. Estimates are that it was around 15,000 applicants.

Now even basic statistics tells me that a few of those folks are likely right here in the Portland area. (In fact, I’ve already heard from a few folks that are in the class.) And as someone who spends a great deal of time with startups and accelerators and whatnot, it got me to thinking… maybe it would be valuable to try to help get all of the local YC Startup School types—both current and alums—on the same page.

So, if you’re going through the class or you’ve been through the class, and that sounds interesting to you. I threw a quick little form together to capture some info.

Oh. And even if you don’t want to connect with other folks—or even reveal your company for that matter—it would be helpful to know how many companies in Portland are participating or have participated. So please take a second to check the first box.

For more information on the program, visit YC Startup School. Or please complete the form for local startups going through the program.

