Help the best incubator in Portland celebrate 10 years

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: OTRADI has built the best incubator in the city, the Oregon Bioscience Incubator. Likely the best incubator in the state. Potentially in the northwest. And incubators are hard. Really hard. (That’s part of the reason PIE chose to morph into an accelerator.) So when there comes a chance to celebrate their accomplishments? I’m all over it.

You are invited to attend OTRADI’s 10-Year Anniversary and OBI’s 5-Year Anniversary Celebration and Cruise aboard the Portland Spirit. We’re inviting the entire bio and startup entrepreneurship community, as well as legislators, partners, collaborators and supporters, to attend and celebrate 10 years of bio-research and startup accomplishments for our OTRADI/OBI community. Come hear about the amazing work our researchers, entrepreneurs and startups have been engaged in for the past 10 years in Oregon. You’ll enjoy sparkling conversation, food, beverages and entertainment as we sail through the Portland Innovation Quadrant and past the lovely Oregon Bioscience Incubator on a private Portland Spirit Cruise!

The event takes place September 11, 2018, starting at 5:00PM. Tickets are $35.

For more information or to RSVP, visit 10 years of OTRADI and 5 years of the Oregon Bioscience Incubator.

[Full disclosure: I collaborate with OTRADI on a variety of projects. But I’d sing their praises even if I didn’t. ]

