Celebrating Oregon’s consumer product ecosystem with Aria Gin, Smith Teamaker, Tofurky, Wildfang… and a whole lot more

For all of the hype around tech and tech startups, we seem to be sorely lacking in events that celebrate all of the amazing consumer products that call Oregon home. That was the motivation behind last year’s Built Up Festival. And it seems to have gone pretty well. So well, in fact, that it’s happening again, September 28-October 5, 2018.

Bringing Oregon together to celebrate, connect, and support our consumer product ecosystem We are excited to return with year two of the Built Up Festival – an event to celebrate the makers, brands, and regions that together, create Oregon’s unique consumer product tapestry. Join us as we look to continue building an event that helps to position Oregon as the leader of consumer product entrepreneurship and innovation.

The weeklong celebration features a variety of free activities, panels, and gatherings throughout the week leading up to the Main Event, a series of fireside chats among Oregon’s most compelling and creative consumer products. Products like Aria Gin, Finex Cast Iron Cookware, Freeland Spirits, Larry’s Coconut Bliss, Portland Razor Co, Revant, Smith Teamaker, Tofurky, and Wildfang, just to name a few.

Tickets to the main event are $99 until September 14, 2018. Then prices go up. But you should hurry anyway, because space is limited. And sponsorship opportunities are still available. (Word around the campfire is that sponsoring scholarships is high on the list, so that consumer product startup founders who may not be able afford the ticket price are able to attend the event and meet their peers.)

For more information, to peruse the schedule, or to RSVP, please visit Built Up Festival 2018.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon. Built manages the Built Up Festival.]

