In a town full of mission driven startups, it would make sense that there’s a startup focused on sharing missions

I’m always impressed by the motivations of folks who are starting companies in Portland. Because more often than not, they’re driven by a desire to solve problems. Or to create better products. Or to contribute to the greater good. Now a new Portland startup—In-It—is seeking to give folks a platform to share what drives them and to gather more collective voices in support.

Your voice cannot and should not go unheard. That’s why we are creating a safe space that empowers people to organize and share their real and honest stories so that the audience can see through the eyes of those who are closest and most involved with a topic.

Using the concept of “missions,” the site allows the community to upload videos and add their voices. At launch, missions include a plea to stop the travel ban, a discussion about the business of cannabis, and a dialogue about diversity in technology.

Hundreds of thousands of people are impacted by the #travelban or the #muslimban including myself. We want to get their voices heard & help others understand what's life like for those affected by it. See their stories at #StopTheBan Mission on in-it :https://t.co/6Y4MLjTr70 pic.twitter.com/g404GrZPpm — shiva farrokhi (@Shiva_Farrokhi) October 9, 2018

I was lucky enough to get the chance to try out the platform with an appeal to share ways that we can improve the Portland startup community. I’d welcome your thoughts and ideas. (And please don’t worry about the production value. It’s the ideas that count.)

Then, when we see what ideas are gaining traction with our community, I’ll work with folks to help bring their ideas to fruition, for the good of the entire community.

The Portland #StartupCommunity is growing exponentially. @turoczy wants to help improve it by exploring both opportunities & hurdles that the community is facing. Make a video of your thoughts and ideas and upload it to his #PDXstartups mission on in-it:https://t.co/eS7ZJJCVHq pic.twitter.com/C0URd6UgI9 — in-it (@init_media) October 9, 2018

Besides, it’s a great way to get a feel for the platform while working to solve some problems at the same time. And maybe, just maybe, it will inspire you to start a mission of your own.

For more information or to submit a short video with your ideas, please visit In-It.

