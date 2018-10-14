REMINDER: If you’re looking for a truly inclusive investor, you’ll want to apply for Backstage Capital Accelerator

Rick Turoczy on October 14, 2018

Startups have to juggle a lot. A lot. So picking their battles — or applications as it were — is an important part of deciding how they’re going to spend their time. And in my opinion, if you’re a founder who identifies as a woman, person of color, or LGBTQ, you’d be smart to spend your time applying to the Backstage Capital Accelerator. Because there isn’t a more truly and earnestly inclusive investor and accelerator, local or otherwise.

Backstage Accelerator is a 3-month program that will give underrepresented founders the support they need to reach their next critical milestone. Founders will work with a team of experienced, passionate facilitators and will grow through mentorship, investment capital, and access to resources + networks.

But you better hurry. Applications close October 15, 2018, at 9:00PM Pacific.

For more information or to apply, visit Backstage Capital Accelerator.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: