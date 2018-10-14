REMINDER: If you’re looking for a truly inclusive investor, you’ll want to apply for Backstage Capital Accelerator

Startups have to juggle a lot. A lot. So picking their battles — or applications as it were — is an important part of deciding how they’re going to spend their time. And in my opinion, if you’re a founder who identifies as a woman, person of color, or LGBTQ, you’d be smart to spend your time applying to the Backstage Capital Accelerator. Because there isn’t a more truly and earnestly inclusive investor and accelerator, local or otherwise.

For folks seeking a truly inclusive investor, you've still got time to submit your @Backstage_Cap Accelerator application. But you better hurry. They close tomorrow. https://t.co/rzntuRyTOc — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) October 15, 2018

Backstage Accelerator is a 3-month program that will give underrepresented founders the support they need to reach their next critical milestone. Founders will work with a team of experienced, passionate facilitators and will grow through mentorship, investment capital, and access to resources + networks.

But you better hurry. Applications close October 15, 2018, at 9:00PM Pacific.

For more information or to apply, visit Backstage Capital Accelerator.

Like this: Like Loading...