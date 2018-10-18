Hoping to attend an event but can’t afford it? PDX Women In Tech wants to help

People go to events for all sorts of reasons. For some, it’s a networking opportunity. For others, it’s for personal or professional development. Sometimes, it’s just because you’re hoping to get the opportunity to connect with someone who isn’t terribly accessible. But whatever the motivation, getting a ticket and to the event can often be a hardship. Luckily, PDX Women In Tech is working to lighten that burden by #InvestingInYou.

#InvestingInYou is a scholarship program designed to make events more accessible by making them more affordable. So if you’ve got an event you’d like to attend, you should consider applying.

The award winner will be provided travel, registration, and/or per diem to attend a technology-related or a women-in-business conference or workshop with a cap of $2,500. The conference or workshop must be held in the US within the contiguous 48 states. The conference must take place within 9 months of the award date. If you are selected as the awardee, you must confirm acceptance with PDXWIT within a week of being chosen or you will forfeit your award.

Applications for PDXWIT members is currently open. But you better hurry. They close on October 31, 2018.

For more information, visit #InvestingInYou: a PDXWIT Scholarship Program, for conferences and workshops.

