All this startup stuff is cool. But democracy is cooler. Please vote.

I know that, at times, startups and capitalism and consumerism can seem superficial. I get it. But the underlying system of government that has borne this whole startup thing is pretty darn cool. Especially considering that we’ve been iterating on it for more than 240 years or so. But it only works if you take part. So please vote.

That’s it. Just vote. Please and thank you.

And if you run a company? Please take a moment to encourage your employees to vote. Better yet, make sure that they have time off to do so. If you have the wherewithal to make that happen.

What’s that? You’re interested in doing more? And mobilizing others? Well you’re in luck. Here are some other opportunities to get other folks voting. Here are some community activities in which you can participate.

Tuesday 10/30: Find Five

Commit to contacting five people you know. Ask them if they’ve voted, communicate what’s at stake, and ask them to do the same with five people they know. This app, Vote With Me, makes it easy to connect with your contacts and encourage them to vote. Post your efforts on social media #findfive.

Wednesday 10/31: Spread the word

Signal you’re in. Print a “Vote” poster and post it in your office. Here are images, videos and GIFS to use to encourage people to get out the vote and support key ballot measures. Spread the word on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on your personal and company accounts. Your businesses, your employer, and your professional community are an important part of democracy. Our Cartoonist for the Cause, Lucy Bellwood, will even deliver zines to your workplace. Request them here.

Thursday, 11/1

Roll up your sleeves. From 12 – 6 PM, our headquarters will be at Kate Bingaman-Burt’s amazing studio, the Outlet. We’ll be canvassing to get out the vote and making posters. In the evening, join us at Dig-a-Pony’s Vote Together party from 6 – 8 PM.

Friday 11/2: Art & Action for Democracy

Gather in Community. Join us at Uncorked Studios for our Art & Action for democracy. Share why you are voting, connect with your community, and phone or text bank. RSVP here, invite your friends and join us.

Saturday & Sunday

Pound some pavement and get on the phone. On Saturday, join the final Get Out the Vote canvas with APANO from 11 AM – 5 PM (2788 SE 82nd Ave, Ste 203, 97266). On Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30, join Neighborhood Partnerships Yes for Housing phone bank (2501 SW 1st Ave #120 97201).

Monday & Tuesday: Final Push

We’ll be mobilizing out of the Nightwood (2218 NE Broadway 97232) on Monday and Tuesday. Join us for food, friends, and community. Save the date and we’ll send details Sunday with times.

Like this: Like Loading...