It’s back! CyborgCamp 2018 takes place this weekend

I knew it was happening, but I didn’t realize that it was coming together this quickly. So my sincere apologies for the tardy reminder. But better late than never. CyborgCamp — one of the defining events of the Portland startup community nearly a decade ago — is back. And it’s taking place November 3, 2018.

What’s CyborgCamp, you ask?

CyborgCamps are small, in-depth unconferences about the future of the relationship between humans and technology. Attendees discuss a variety of topics such as the futures of identity, privacy, surveillance, hardware to wetware, drones, 3D printing, cyberpunk, human augmentation, constructed reality, the second self, ethics, robot rights, sexuality, urban design, and anthropology. Topics are discussed the morning of the conference and scheduled into the conference grid by attendees themselves, making it a DIY conference experience.

And in addition to the unconference, there are a bunch of amazing speakers:

Stephanie Mendoza, VR art, development and activism

Shashi Jain, 3D printing

Myles de Bastion, deaf musician and interaction designer (speaker and performer)

Deborah Heath, Anthropology professor, cyborg anthropology midwife, biodynamic food researcher

Jeff Brown, food activist, robotic growing enthusiast, restaurateur, food sponsor

Amber Case, CyborgCamp founder, cyborg anthropologist and author of Calm Technology

Klint Finley, writer, journalist, and game designer

Need more? Well there’s a pre-party November 2, as well.

The main event will be hosted by PNCA. Tickets are $20.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit CyborgCamp.

